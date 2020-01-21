Report: Frontier Communications ‘seeks a march to bankruptcy’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frontier Communications could soon be filing for bankruptcy, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.

A statement from the company’s Vice President to News 8 Tuesday said:

“Frontier’s business and operations are solid and serving our customers remains our top priority. As we have said publicly, Frontier is evaluating its capital structure with an eye to reducing debt so as to be able to better serve our customers. Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing connectivity services without interruption to our residential customers, institutions and businesses. We are proud to continue to offer well-paying jobs and benefits that contribute to the economic health of the communities we serve.”

Back in August, Frontier was ordered to fix their internet and phone service problems. The Public Service Commission says employees of the communications provider had become increasingly concerned with the quality of service.

Along with Internet access and speed issues, the report also revealed frequent outages and long wait times for repairs.