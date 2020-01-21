Live Now
Senate debates rules and procedures ahead of opening statements in Trump impeachment trial
1  of  4
Closings
Assumption Church-Fairpt. Church of Love Faith Ctr. Empire Bingo Rochester Poets

Report: Frontier Communications ‘seeks a march to bankruptcy’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frontier Communications could soon be filing for bankruptcy, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.

A statement from the company’s Vice President to News 8 Tuesday said:

“Frontier’s business and operations are solid and serving our customers remains our top priority. As we have said publicly, Frontier is evaluating its capital structure with an eye to reducing debt so as to be able to better serve our customers. Our customers should expect no changes as we remain focused on providing connectivity services without interruption to our residential customers, institutions and businesses. We are proud to continue to offer well-paying jobs and benefits that contribute to the economic health of the communities we serve.”

Back in August, Frontier was ordered to fix their internet and phone service problems. The Public Service Commission says employees of the communications provider had become increasingly concerned with the quality of service.

Along with Internet access and speed issues, the report also revealed frequent outages and long wait times for repairs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss