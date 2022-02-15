ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle is calling for additional funds to help the restaurant industry.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was initially granted billions of dollars in funding last year amid the pandemic, but according to Morelle, it’s now running dry.

He’s calling for additional funding to help restaurants that are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, saying time is of the essence.

“They’re not important simply for the services they provide, though these are critically important for local customers, but also for the many local workers that they employ,” Morelle said. “Sadly, restaurants have been some of the hardest hit small businesses in the country as a result of COVID-19, and many have struggled to keep their doors open.”

Under the American Rescue Plan, restaurants were granted $28.6 billion through the revitalization fund.

Morelle is calling for an additional $60 billion.