Remington gun plant in upstate New York reopens

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — The longstanding Remington gun factory in the Mohawk Valley has reopened eight months after its previous owner closed the plant and laid off hundreds of workers.

New plant owner Roundhill Group LLC said in an email to the Times Telegram that the company has called back 230 workers to the Ilion factory. Phil Smith of the United Mine Workers of America said 120 hourly workers are among those who have been called back to work.

The gun factory has been a vital part of the region’s economy since the 19th century. Workers were furloughed at the end of September as the company went through bankruptcy proceedings under the previous owners.

The reopening comes more than a month after the union announced it had reached an agreement with Roundhill recognizing the union as the hourly employees’ collective bargaining agent when they return to work.

Roundhill has said it hopes to hire back hundreds more workers as it ramps up firearms production. Plans called for starting production with the Model 870 shotgun line.