The Regal Cinema in Henrietta has officially closed (News 8 WROC/William Muench)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regal Cinemas announced that the Henrietta location has been closed.

At the Henrietta movie theater, a sign currently hangs in the doorway explaining that the location is now closed. The sign also directs guests to view the Regal location at Eastview Mall.

The sign hanging in the doorway of Regal Cinemas in Henrietta announcing its closure (News 8 WROC/William Muench)

This announcement comes months after the company closed several locations across the location — including the location at Greece Ridge Mall, which closed back in March.

These closures come after Regal’s parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September 2022.

The bankruptcy filing listed closures for the following Regal Cinemas locations: