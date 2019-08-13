Pumpkin lovers rejoice: Fall arriving early at Dunkin’

BOSTON (WPRI) — While Southern New Englanders are still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Dunkin’ is gearing up for fall – introducing its fall menu and transforming several stores, including one in Providence, for the season.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain announced this week its pumpkin menu is arriving at stores nationwide by August 21 and includes a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin-flavored coffees, and apple cider donuts and Munchkins.

Starting Aug. 14, Dunkin’ is also rebranding eight stores to Pumpkin’ – complete with new signage and decor. The chain revealed Tuesday the Providence location at 270 Academy Avenue is one of the restaurants that will undergo the change.

The chain said at each Pumpkin’ restaurant, the first 250 guests will receive a free small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee. Guests will also receive a free pumpkin-scented MUNCHKINS® lip balm, while supplies last.