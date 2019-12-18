Public Market mainstay Scott’s II closing this week after 28 years in business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester Public Market destination for breakfast sandwiches and comfort food is closing this week.

Scott’s II, which has served up breakfast, brunch, burgers, hot dogs, and more at its pop-up kiosk at the market since the early 90s, will be officially closed for business after this weekend. The business’s last day will be Saturday.

A sign on the door reads:

To all of our vendor family, loyal customers and friends,

We loved serving our customers and we thank you for supporting us these last 28 years. We wish all of you God’s blessing and good health. Saturday, December 21, 2019 will be our last day at the market. Drop in, buy a sandwich, and enjoy free coffee and cookies.

The Scott family bids you farewell!“