ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pontillo’s Pizza in the Village of Pittsford shut down after the town code enforcement officer uncovered code violations inside the restaurant, according to an online statement released by Town Supervisor Bill Smith.

Smith said that on September 13, law enforcement and ambulance crews responded to the restaurant for a man unresponsive in his car behind the restaurant. They treated a man in the parking lot for an overdose. When he woke up, he told first responders he worked at the restaurant.

After an investigation, the town code enforcement officer found needles in the bathroom, on tables in the dining area, and in the food prep area. Two baggies suspected to contain heroin were also discovered. According to deputies, there was no evidence of drug sales found on the premises.

The Monroe County Health Department, after an investigation, identified approximately 60 health code violations, including grease build-ups and expired fire extinguishers.

The business was closed and Mayor Alyssa Plummer said that the building may not re-open until all the violations are rectified. If and when Pontillo’s Pizza opens again, it must be cleared by the Village of Pittsford and the Monroe County Health Department.

FULL STATEMENT FROM TOWN SUPERVISOR:

“The Town has received a number of calls asking questions about the Village Administration’s closure of Pontillo’s on State Street in the Village of Pittsford. On Tuesday September 13th the Sheriff’s Office, Pittsford Ambulance and the Pittsford Fire Department received a 911 call about a person in distress in a car parked behind Pontillo’s on State Street in the Village of Pittsford. First responders found a man showing obvious symptoms of a drug overdose. They were able to awaken him and learned that he worked at Pontillo’s. Among the responders were the Village and Town Code Enforcement Officers, who also serve as the respective Village and Town Fire Marshals. Once the safety of the person who overdosed was secured, the Town Code Enforcement Officer entered Pontillo’s. He observed drug paraphernalia including used needles in the bathroom, on tables in the dining area and in the food preparation area. He found two small bags containing what he considered, under the circumstances, may have been heroin. He made the Village Code Enforcement Officer and the Sheriff’s Deputies aware of his observations. The responders summoned the Monroe County Health Department. The Health Department identified approximately 60 Health Code violations. The Village Code Enforcement Officer/Fire Marshall identified significant Fire Code violations including grease build-up, expired fire extinguishers and expired inspections of the ANZUL system, a system that activates automatically to extinguish fire in the cooking area. On the basis of these violations the Village Code Enforcement Officer/Fire Marshal condemned the premises and ordered its closure. This means that the building may not reopen until all code violations have been corrected and the building has been approved to re-open by the Village of Pittsford and by the Monroe County Health Department.As this is a matter under Village jurisdiction if you have any questions you can contact the Village Administration at 586-4332.” FULL STATEMENT FROM VILLAGE MAYOR: