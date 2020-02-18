Pittsford Farms Dairy and Bakery to open new shop on Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A landmark dairy property in Pittsford, which traces its origins back to 1814, will soon be expanding to the City of Rochester’s Park Avenue Neighborhood.

Pittsford Dairy Farm and Bakery officials say they are moving forward with plans to open up a new shop in the former Abbott’s Frozen Custard location on Park Avenue.

Pittsford Farms have developed a loyal following, for their “low and slow,” old-fashioned method of vat pasteurization, according to its website. That time-tested tradition, and made from scratch ice cream, along with an array of sweet treats at the bakery and cafe, have made their products a favorite for many in the region.

Officials say they are aiming to open the new store in late spring of this year.