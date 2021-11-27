‘People go to local shops to gather, share stories, tell jokes’: Small Business Saturday in Rochester a success for many

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The day after Black Friday is all about supporting local. News 8 headed out to a few locally-owned stores to talk to business owners and customers celebrating “Small Business Saturday.”

Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue has been family-owned on Monroe Ave since the 70s.

Owner Chris Wiedemer says there’s one thing here that you won’t find in the big chain stores.

“We have a knife and scissor sharpening service that is amazing and incredibly valuable for someone who is into cooking, in the kitchen cooking,” Wiedemer said. “We sharpen all kinds of devices, I can tell you that is so important.”

But beyond that, there’s also a goal of added personal touch, he says.

“People go to local shops to gather, share stories, tell jokes,” Wiedemer said. “In our case its about sharing recipes or just talking about food.”

Over on East Main Street, business owners Kate Hochbrueckner and Jennifer Buckley say their personal touch is in a hand-crafted item.

“Mugs, lots of mugs, made lots of mugs, I’ve sold lots of mugs,” Hochbrueckner said.

For them, today is also about supporting the arts.

“Keep the money local, to help us small business people continue with what we’re doing,” Buckley said.

And while business owners have been working through major supply chain issues and staffing shortages from the pandemic, they say nothing beats growing support from the public, throughout it all.

“A huge turnout day, to me its like a party a celebration,” Wiedemer said.

“I’ve been coming here about 35 years or so, been coming to this store, it’s been here a long time,” said Yvonne Wamback, customer at Cook’s World. “Today being out in the community, feels good.”