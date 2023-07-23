ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have your favorite hole-in-the wall ice cream shop, or know some of the best ice cream spots in town — but could you ever pinpoint where the best ice cream in America is?

That’s what YouTuber Cohen Thompson set out to do in his latest series. With over 486,000 subscribers on the platform, Thompson asked his viewers which ice cream shops he should check out for the competition.

With an overflow of comments, Spotted Duck — located in Penn Yan — was a repeat submission.

The ice cream shop, as owner Sam Solomon describes, is the only Duck Egg frozen custard shop in the country. He shared a bit about the history of the business.

“It was started eight years ago by a family,” Solomon said. “They created a lot of the recipes that we still use today, and they were the first people to really test those recipes out. And they built this little ice cream stand in the middle of Penn Yan. They had eight parking spots when they first built it and they said ‘We’ll never have eight cars here at the same time. And it just really blew up from there.”

Solomon said ducks are housed in the backyard of the shop, where guests can see and feed them. There is also a peacock, Alejandro, as well as other farm animals.

“We use those pasture raised organically fed duck eggs to make the custard, as well as all the local ingredients we can possibly use,” Solomon said. “The milk comes from 10 minutes south of our farm. The cream is all from our local dairy farms. The berries are all from local farms. Strawberries are from a mile down the road. So pretty much, Spotted Duck is like, the most local, cleanest ice cream product that you can find.”

Solomon said he knew it was a long shot that Spotted Duck would end up in Thompson’s video, enhancing the shock value he felt when Thompson showed up at his shop.

“I thought ‘I’m sure he’ll go somewhere in New York City or Long Island or something like that, and so I was excited about it,” Solomon said. “He didn’t actually tell anyone that he was going to their shop. [Thompson] just shows up, which I think is better because he gets a more real experience.”

When Thompson did arrive at Spotted Duck, the employee taking orders thought something was a little strange due to the customer ordering with a film crew behind him.

“[One of my employees] brought me the ticket and said, ‘This is weird,'” Solomon said. “I looked up and the name on the ticket was Cohen, so then I knew he was here. We scooped him a flight of 12 flavors and gave them a little tour of the farm. They loved it. I could tell they really enjoyed it.”

After taste testing, Solomon was unsure of how Spotted Duck would rank.

“Forty-eight states is a lot of ice cream shops,” Solomon said. “And so, when the video did come out and we had a 9.7 rating, we were all just over the moon excited.”

Keeping up with Thompson’s bracket as he continued to narrow down shops, Solomon says he had a feeling they would rank at number one.

“Cohen flew here from Texas for the day to come and give us our ‘$5 Amazon trophy’ as we call it, and tell us we were number one, which was awesome,” Solomon said.

Soloman attributes the number one ranking to Spotted Duck’s ice cream maker, Pam Cedere.

“I truly believe that the reason we were voted number one is because we have access to the freshest, most local high-quality ingredients that are made by all these local farmers and the Finger Lakes,” Solomon said. “That’s what makes our ice cream good, but the person who takes all of those ingredients and turns into the gold is Pam.”

Spotted Duck is located on State Route 54 in Penn Yan. To see Thompson’s reveal of the number one winner, click here.