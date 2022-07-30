PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After the shooting that led to the passing of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, Tim Hicks, the owner of Olde Town Barber Co. in Rochester, found a way to give support to the local community through his services by giving free haircuts.

The reason he wanted to do this, Hicks said, was to provide some light during a dark time for the community.

“All day today I’m going to be giving free haircuts to all RPD and surrounding officers, their families, whoever,” said Hicks.

He said he got the idea after a police officer, who is a client, canceled his appointment because of the fatal shooting.

“I put out a quick post and it just spread like wildflowers,” Hicks added.

Local resident Justin Barrett stopped by the barbershop to share his support and talked about how important Hicks is to the community.

“I think it shows that he’s a part of the fiber of our community and shows his support for the people and the community,” Barrett said.

Hicks shared one thing he wants his community to take from this event: “We’re all humans and we have to take care of each other. We’re here for one life. it’s either the shortest or longest thing we’re going to do and you’ve got to make it count.“

As the day went on, Hicks said that it became a community affair as local business owners offered snacks and bottled water and community members wanted to take part — some he never met until then.

Hicks plans to give free haircuts to RPD officers and their families every year on the anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death as a way to keep his legacy and memory alive.