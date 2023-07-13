ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Park Avenue restaurant is celebrating 50 years in business this month.

The Park Avenue Pub and Restaurant has been open since 1973. One of the current owners, Steve Schalm, has been there for half that time.

He was hired as the lead server and started that same day. He called the day “rough,” but he kept coming back to work. He was in that role for 12 years before becoming an owner, a role he’s been at for 13 years.

Despite the name of the joint, the Park Avenue Pub and Restaurant is best known for their wine list — a huge selection of great wines at good prices.

Schalm says that some of the recipes have stayed the same since they have opened.

“It’s not super loud, like a lot of places are nowadays,” he says. “It’s cozy, and the wine list is the go-to. I have a Captain’s List that I make each week, and you’ll see a $500 bottle on there, and it seems ridiculous, and it probably is, and if you want to look up, it will go for $859. So, I want you to come back and drink really good wine often rather than come in every couple months.”

Weekly Specials:

July 12 — 16: Twin 4oz. Filets & Crab Cake ($40) / All House Wines by the Glass ($5)

July 19 – 23: Throwback 1973 style JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail ($8) / All House Wines by the Glass ($5)

July 26 – 30: Throwback 1973 style Calves Liver with Bacon and Onions / Mystery Wine by the Bottle Discount Week

For the full Park Avenue Pub and Restaurant menu, click here.