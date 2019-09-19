Panasonic joins Rochester city skyline, moving into First Federal Plaza building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Longtime Rochester residents will remember “The Changing Scene.” The 21st floor of downtown’s First Federal Building was the first revolving restaurant in New York state.

Although it hasn’t been a restaurant for some time now, the space will soon be occupied by a major tech company.

Panasonic announced Thursday that it has opened new office areas in Rochester’s First Federal Plaza Building. Panasonic will occupy space on both the first and 21st floor of the building. This comes after Panasonic acquired Rochester-based Omni-ID’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) earlier this year.

“We’re truly excited to be part of an increasing number of companies moving into a revitalized downtown Rochester,” said Panasonic Vice President George E. Daddis, Jr. in a press release “The level of talent, energy and innovation here is second to none. We are proud to play a role in the growth and redevelopment of this technology corridor.”

“This move by Panasonic’s Industrial IoT Solutions group represents a true watershed moment in accelerating the momentum and enthusiasm that’s well underway in revitalizing our downtown as a vibrant, dynamic place to work, live and play,” said First Federal Plaza partner Chris Hill in a press release. “We’re honored to welcome Panasonic to Rochester, and are excited to actively participate in the growth and progress of our community.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will be speaking with Panasonic officials and will have a full report on this story later today.