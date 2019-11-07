Panasonic cuts the ribbon in downtown Rochester office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A giant in electronics is officially calling downtown Rochester home.

Panasonic cut the ribbon on their location in the First Federal Building Wednesday.

Panasonic acquired Omni-ID, a local industrial internet solutions group, earlier this year.

However, the international company wanted to keep the focus on jobs and innovation here in Rochester.

“We’re bringing a fantastic company, Panasonic, to the area here to join a number of really fantastic high tech firms,” said George Daddis, director of Industrial Internet of Things.”Rochester, in my perspective, has a lot to be proud of and a lot of future and a lot of growth.”

Panasonic offered tours of their new office space and lab after the ribbon cutting.