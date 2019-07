UNITED STATES (WSYR) — Pabst Blue Ribbon is now offering a hard coffee. The company says the alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can is an attempt to appeal to consumers from a range of lifestyles.

The drink contains five percent alcohol by volume and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.

For now, PBR hard coffee is available in limited supply in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It plans to release a PBR whiskey later this summer.