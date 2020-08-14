Orleans County being considered as possible location for Amazon distribution center

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that it will pause police use of its facial recognition technology for a year. The Seattle-based company did not say why it was doing so, but protests after the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Tweets from the Orleans County Economic Development Agency, Amazon is considering the Medina Business Park as a potential spot for a new distribution center.

Amazon was previously considering a location in Erie County on Grand Island, but decided against it.

In a statement, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that Amazon withdrew their application to build a center on Grand Island.

My statement regarding the announcement that Amazon was withdrawing its application to Grand Island to build a national logistics and warehouse complex in the town. pic.twitter.com/HWAthV2dQM — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 12, 2020



According to the Orleans County EDA, Medina Business Park is already zoned with 300 acres of land.

Our #MedinaBusinessPark is already zoned industrial with over 300 available acres has the most robust infrastructure of any biz park from Niagara Falls to Albany. #Amazon bring it. Business works here. https://t.co/G9pw9IhEQe — Orleans County EDA (@OrleansEDA) August 13, 2020

