Orleans County being considered as possible location for Amazon distribution center

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Tweets from the Orleans County Economic Development Agency, Amazon is considering the Medina Business Park as a potential spot for a new distribution center.
Amazon was previously considering a location in Erie County on Grand Island, but decided against it.
In a statement, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that Amazon withdrew their application to build a center on Grand Island.
According to the Orleans County EDA, Medina Business Park is already zoned with 300 acres of land.
