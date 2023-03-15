ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A conversation on increasing the minimum wage in New York State (currently $15.00 per hour) is gaining momentum as the state budget due date draws nearer. The Business Council of New York is warning though, should one of the proposals on the table go through, there could be disastrous consequences, particularly for mom-and-pop stores.

In her State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a plan to index the state’s minimum wage to reflect inflation, essentially, each year, New York’s minimum wage would increase based on the inflation rate.

Patrick Bailey with the Business Council of New York said his organization is against any increase in the minimum wage, at least right now. “But obviously at this point, it seems like there’s an appetite to get it done,” said Bailey.

Bailey said there is another motion in Albany right now in the Senate he feels would be catastrophic for business.

“The second proposal would be to raise (the minimum wage) by 40% –or six dollars an hour– by the year 2027,” he said.

That would also be tied to inflation. He said between the two, they could get behind Hochul’s proposal. “Leave it where it’s currently at– or it’s going to be– $15.00 and then tie it to inflation,” he said.

The push to raise the minimum wage above $20 per hour is being spearheaded by Senator Jessica Ramos (D-13th District) of Queens. Bailey said three things will happen should that be approved.

“One, you’ll see more automation. We see it every day at the grocery store. Number two, you’re looking at a loss of jobs,” he said, adding, “And three, you’re looking at a higher cost for consumers.”

Bailey said it will also lead to reduced profitability, and reduced spending on labor and other business needs.

The Senate said the body “… supports raising the minimum wage and then indexing the minimum wage to inflation after a sufficient increase to ensure that New Yorkers earn a living wage to support their basic needs and the needs of their families.”

Bailey said of the above, “notice (the Senate) says raise it then tie to inflation– but give no figures.”

Bailey said a $20-plus minimum wage would have a major ripple effect, “across our state, both upstate and downstate, for small businesses specifically, would really shoulder the burden here.”

The New York State AFL-CIO said in a series of tweets that increasing the minimum wage means employers will be better able to budget and plan for increases and would create upward pressure to increase wages in all industries.

NYS AFL-CIO went on to say in one poll, 81% of New York voters support indexing the minimum wage to the cost of living.

17 other states currently tie their wages to inflation. The state budget is due April 1st.