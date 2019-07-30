Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino

Employees at Rivers Casino and Resort prepare for the opening of its sports betting lounge in Schenectady, N.Y., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. New York joined the growing list of states allowing wagering on sports after the upstate casino cut the ribbon on a new betting lounge Tuesday and took its first bet — $20 on the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/David Klepper)

VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — The Oneida Indians will start allowing sports betting at their upstate New York casino this week.

The Oneida Indian Nation and Caesars Entertainment plan a grand opening event on Thursday at their Turning Stone casino in Verona.

New York is the ninth state to permit and regulate sports betting after the state’s Gaming Commission approved regulations earlier this year.

Casinos around the state are starting to take bets.

The operation at Turning Stone will be called The Lounge with Caesars Sports.