ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is practically here, which means online shopping is in full swing — and so are the scammers.

Local CPA Garrett Wagner says staying safe online is a crucial part to making sure the holiday are smooth as possible. Wagner recommends checking URLs and email addresses to make sure whatever is being sent to you is coming from a reputable source.

He also says shopping for used items online through Craigslist or Facebook marketplace is fine, as long as you take precautions while doing so.

“If you’re looking to sell something, always check out the profile,” Wagner said. “If that profile was just created, like minutes ago with one picture, it’s probably fake and they’re just trying to scam you. If you’re the buyer, never send cash ahead of time. Once again, don’t let them be like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna send you an email, click on that email link to send me cash to one of the pay apps.’ That’s another sign of scam.”

According to Forbes, online sales are expected to reign supreme this year with predictions showing a 2.5 percent growth in online sales.