ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A photonics product manufacturing company will expand in the City of Rochester and create up to 100 new jobs in the process, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Ocean Insight, a spectroscopic systems developer and manufacturer based in Orlando Florida, will expand its current manufacturing footprint at its Village Gate location, and create up to 100 new jobs over the next five years, according to officials from the governor’s office.

Ocean Insight leaders cited the “significant resources and expertise in the Finger Lakes region related to photonics and imaging” as its reasons for the local expansion. State officials anticipate the building expansion at the Anderson Avenue site to be completed by October of this year.

“Ocean Insight’s incredible expansion in the Finger Lakes will only add to the region’s momentum as a destination for high-tech business and innovation,” Gov. Hochul said. “Even more importantly, this expansion will continue to accelerate job growth throughout the region, which remains laser-focused on the industries of tomorrow. Through strategic partnerships with companies like Ocean Insight, New York is continuing to revitalize our economy by attracting businesses to develop and expand across the state.”

“The Rochester and greater Finger Lakes region is the perfect place to expand our Applied Systems business unit,” said Dr. Michael Edwards, Ocean Insight President and CEO. “The deep technical resources of the area combined with a diverse and positive community make it a great location for Ocean Insight. We thank the Governor and the State of New York, Monroe County, and the City of Rochester for supporting our expansion in New York State.”

According to the governor’s office, Empire State Development is providing up to $1 million through the Excelsior Tax Credit Jobs program in exchange for the job-creation commitments. The company plans to invest nearly $1.8 million to expand and purchase new machinery and equipment. Officials say Monroe County, the City of Rochester, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the company’s growth in the region.

Ocean Insight’s equipment can measure both light and color and is used in a wide range of applications, including high-volume production quality control, medical imaging, food and agriculture, and air and water analysis, according to the governor’s office.