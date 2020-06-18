1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NYT, WaPo launch new diversity efforts after staff protests

Business

by: TALI ARBEL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file photo shows the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, in downtown Washington. The New York Times and Washington Post both outlined new measures on Thursday, June 18, 2020, aimed at improving diversity in their newsrooms and coverage. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times and The Washington Post both outlined new measures on Thursday aimed at improving diversity in their newsrooms and coverage.

It’s the latest action taken by media organizations to address employees protesting racial inequities in hiringas well as in coverage — how stories are framed, and which stories are told.

High-ranking editors have departed after protests by current and former staff at outlets including Bon Appetit magazine,the Timesand the Philadelphia Inquirer,and the women’s website Refinery29, owned by Vice.

News organizations have also said changes are in store. Vice said it would overhaul its hiring practices. The Los Angeles Times admitted the paper had a history of feeding the city’s racism and said it must “recruit, promote and retain a more diverse staff.” Bon Appetitalso said it would improve pay inequities and “prioritize people of color” as it sought a new top editor, and that its coverage would “center, rather than patronize, the contributions of marginalized people.”

The Post said it will add more than a dozen new editors and reporters on beats that deal with race, including a managing editor for diversity and inclusion. The new roles will include a “Race in America” writer, beats on criminal justice, white nationalism/domestic terrorism and health disparities. It will also have “unconscious bias training” for managers, add an HR director devoted to diversity and release a diversity report for the entire company.

The New York Times said senior leaders would develop a long-term strategy for diversity in the workplace that will deliver a plan by the end of the year, and the “top of the company,” including heads of desks and departments, will go to racial equity training. It also plans a separate report in early 2021 that addresses ways to improve coverage, asking how to make sure diverse perspectives are involved in making choices about what to cover and how. It will ask how coverage should “evolve to serve a broader and more diverse audience.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss