ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the New York Times, a team of executives from military contractor company, L3 Harris, which has offices in Rochester, recently made several quiet trips to Israel to pursue a deal to purchase a cyber hacking firm called NSO Group.

The company was recently blacklisted by the U.S. government over the firm’s spyware called Pegasus, which had been used by other governments to access the phones of political leaders, human rights activists, and journalists, the Times reports.

The spyware, Pegasus, is a “zero-click” hacking tool with the ability to remotely access user information without the need for any kind of phishing link. This includes photos, messages, contacts, and videos, according to the Times.

