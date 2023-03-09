ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Photonics Board of Officers announced they have approved $27.5 million in state funding for AIM Photonics’s new facility at Eastman Business Park.

According to board members, $23 million in funds will go towards new equipment and tool upgrades for the institute’s Test, Assembly, and Packing (TAP) facility, which would improve the facility’s research and development and expand collaborations with universities in the region. The remaining $4.5 million will go towards operational support.

The Board of Officers said that the collaborations with the University of Rochester, RIT, and Monroe Community College will help create educational opportunities for students and expand the workforce in the photonics industry.

“The photonics ecosystem in New York is growing stronger each year and to keep the momentum going,” said Photonics Board Chairman David Anderson. “The Board took several actions today that will help to expand research and development capabilities, attract new partners, and increase workforce and educational opportunities for New Yorkers,”

Officials from AIM Photonics also announced that there are over 170 organizations currently engaged with AIM, including customers, collaborators, and organizations.