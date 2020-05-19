North Winton Village barber won’t reopen, retiring after nearly 6 decades of styling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many hair stylists are looking forward to phase two of reopening, this North Winton Village barber is looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

Frank Feola has owned his barbershop, Frank’s Mens Style Cuts, in the North Winton Village for 58 years. He has decided to not reopen his shop when the state restrictions are lifted.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, hair stylists can begin to operate during phase two of the state’s reopening guidelines.

Feola says he’ll miss his loyal customers and the Browncroft neighborhood he has been a part of for nearly six decades.