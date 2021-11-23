No STAMP of approval: Samsung opts for Texas over Genesee County for new $17B plant, WSJ reports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Samsung has chosen the spot for its new $17 billion chip-making plant, and it’s not coming to New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in the Genesee County Town of Alabama was under consideration for the project, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this year.

Samsung ultimately chose Taylor, Texas as the location for their new factory, according to the WSJ. The Journal reports that the South Korean tech giant will make the announcement official during a Tuesday afternoon press conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) website says the 1,250 acre parcel comes with “low-cost hydropower, sites, utilities and talent that are ready for advanced manufacturing and modern business operations.” Officials say STAMP is shovel-ready, and conveniently located in between Buffalo and Rochester with nearby access to the New York State Thruway.

According to Schumer, Samsung choosing New York for its factory would have been an “economic game-changer,” with its project expected to create nearly 2,000 jobs.

Although Samsung is going elsewhere, STAMP still has reason for optimism.

Plug Power, a company engaged in the development of hydrogen fuel cells, broke ground on a new facility at STAMP last month — a $290 million investment which will employ up to 60 people across a 30-acre site. Gov. Kathy Hochul hailed it as a milestone in New York’s ambition for clean energy.

“STAMP is on the verge of transforming the economic ecosystem of the Buffalo-Niagara, Rochester, and Finger Lakes regions,” Gov. Hochul said. “This is where the clean energy revolution is happening, with Plug Power here in Genesee County. We will have North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility. This is going to be a catalyst to other people of coming here. $290 million in green energy production right here. We are ready for the future it will produce 45 tons of hydrogen clean energy.”

Plug Power also has a new $125 million factory in Henrietta where the company is currently looking to fill hundreds of job openings.