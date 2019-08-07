No fowl play: Plans hatched for new Chik-fil-A in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed Chik-fil-A in Henrietta is getting the green light, literally.

Town supervisor Steve Schultz says the state has approved a green light turn arrow for traffic at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Marketplace Drive.

Over traffic concerns in the area, the town had previously requested developers get that traffic light set up before moving forward with the plans for the fast food restaurant.

When the first Western New York Chick-fil-A opened in Greece last year, it caused serious traffic issues. So much so that neighbors began petitioning for solutions.

With the new traffic plans in place for the Henrietta location, fans of chicken can begin tendering their eggcitement.