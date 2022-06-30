ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $400,000 from Wegmans Thursday in connection to a cloud storage data breach that affected millions of customers last year.

According to state documents, a security researcher informed the grocery store of a cloud storage container that was left unsecured in April last year.

The container consisted of mailing addresses, passwords, and names belonging to more than three million customers nationwide. Wegman officials at the time said databases used to store internal information were “inadvertently left open to potential outside access.”

As a result of the state’s investigation, Wegmans will pay New York $400,000 in penalties.

“Wegmans failed to safely store and seal its consumers’ personal information, instead it left sensitive information out in the open for years,” said Attorney General James. “Today, Wegmans is paying the price for recklessly handling and exposing millions of consumers’ personal information on the internet. In the 21st century, there’s no excuse for companies to have poor cybersecurity systems.”

In addition to its penalty, officials are required to adopt new security measures to ensure future breaches can be avoided. Upgrades to the store’s internal information security include the following: