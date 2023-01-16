This follows four other tenants that came to the mall in 2022. (WROC file photo)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A new tenant has officially opened at the Mall at Greece Ridge: Journeys Kidz.

According to the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, the store sells kids’ fashion shoes, and is an “extension of the ever-popular Journeys” brand. Some of the brands the company sells include adidas, Crocs, UGGs, and Converse.

The store will occupy the space between JC Penney and Macy’s, where the old Journeys space was.

The Mall at Greece Ridge also says that this follows a number of openings in 2022: Roc City Solez, Restocked, Studio XVII and Reality’s Edge Tattoo.

In addition to the additions, TGI Fridays has left the mall. A spokesperson with Wilmorite says they are currently working on filling the space.