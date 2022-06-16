ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A nationally-recognized photographer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new portrait studio on University Avenue in Rochester Thursday.

Jess Kamens created the “Porch Portrait Series” in 2020 that documented the pandemic life around the Rochester area.

Kamens photographed hundreds of people throughout the pandemic and earned a New York State Empire Award for her work.

“Rochester is a really artistic city. I feel so happy here. I feel more at home in the city,” Kamens said. “It was the only place I wanted to open up a studio.”

The studio offers free consultations and is available for registration on the studio’s website.