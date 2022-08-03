GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mall of Greece Ridge announced on Wednesday the opening of a new Pepper Palace store crossed from J.C. Penney.

The store sells hot sauces, salsas, barbecue and wing sauces, seasonings, and rubs, with some of their products — labeled ‘extreme’ — containing ingredients such as ghost peppers, Carolina Reapers, and scorpion peppers.

The company first opened in 1989 in Wisconsin and, according to the website, the company’s mission is to bring “flavor and spice to food and to life” by handcrafting their products and to sell them in small batches.

This will be the second Pepper Palace location in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.