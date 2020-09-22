New ownership for Xerox tower

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xerox Tower in downtown Rochester now has a new owner.

Gallina Development bought to 30-story building for an undisclosed amount of money. The tower has been vacant since Xerox moved its employees to the Webster campus in early 2018.

“We’ve always felt a civic and community responsibility when we’ve redeveloped the other properties that we have downtown,” President Andy Gallina said. “So we will be very respectful of the property and we’re excited to get back and reenergize it the way it should be and the way it was in its previous life.”

Gallina said we can expect to see a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the site in the near future. Meanwhile, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said in a statement:

The Xerox Tower is among Rochester’s most iconic buildings and has been one of our city’s greatest opportunities since becoming vacant in 2018. There is no doubt that Galina’s acquisition of this property will be the start of a new chapter for this outstanding space.”