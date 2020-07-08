1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

New legislation to help businesses impacted by flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle said this new piece of legislation will help lakeside restaurants, marinas and boat yards take preventative action that would help them save money and protect their infrastructure.

The impact of flooding over the years can sill be seen in some businesses along the lake.

Owners at the CharBroil House deal with flood waters shutting down the street to their restaurant most years. 

“Our neighbors, a lot of our customers, some of our employees they’ve seen some damage to their homes so its close to home it hits home,” said Stacey Palumbo, Owner CharBroil House.

Around half of small businesses never reopen following a disaster, and COVID-19 has made it even harder.

“Now in the wake of the virus, it’s more important than ever that we take proactive steps to prepare for future flooding and to ensure our small businesses can survive any additional economic hardships,” Morelle said from a press conference held from the shores of Lake Ontario on Wednesday.

The Providing Resources for Emergency Preparedness and Resilient Enterprises or PREPARE Act will provide up to $500,000 in pre-disasters mitigation loans to small businesses to build break walls and other preventative measures.

“We must take proactive steps to adjust to the new reality of changing weather patterns and invest in long term planning and mitigation efforts to prepare our communities,” said Morelle.

Morelle said the current loan programs are meant to help businesses after flooding strikes, but this new proposed legislation would assist businesses before a disaster hits, helping to decrease the financial and physical impact of future flooding.

“That’s great it a huge stress relief, on anybody that’s going through it to be prepared for it before it happens you know just to be a head of the game,” said Palumbo.

If passed, the loans would be available through the Small Business Administration.

