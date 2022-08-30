WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A construction proposal for a brand new Jiffy Lube has been approved, according to officials from the Town of Webster.

The new automotive service center is expected to open at the corner of Ridge Road and Jackson Road.

Design firm Empire Commercial Construction Building says the project will feature a 4,000 square foot facility across 0.91 acres with a completion date of early 2023.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with national franchise developer Guggenheim, to deliver our second location this year for a pioneer in the fast oil change industry,” said Empire President Jayne Penepent. “Jiffy Lube remains the industry leader in preventive vehicle maintenance, and much like Empire Commercial Construction is committed to providing customers a convenient, quality service experience.”

Webster’s Jiffy Lube will offer residents all they may need to keep their vehicle running at top performance. It will feature an array of services such as including brakes, tires and engine diagnostics along with the chains’s trademark Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.

Design Outlook

Image Courtesy of Empire Commercial Construction

Proposed Location