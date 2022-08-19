ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After the White House passed a bill to help the United States compete with China in chip production, Governor Hochul signed a Green CHIPs bill in order to improve New York’s semiconductor production.

Although the bill promises to bring at least 500 new jobs, more fabrication plants, and at least $3 billion in investment, the bill takes more steps to make chip fabrication cleaner and more ecologically friendly.

State lawmakers who worked on the bill said it has a potential investment of up to $10 billion over the next two decades.

Karl Hirschman, a professor at RIT, explained that even though chips are manufactured in a clean room, it doesn’t mean the process of creating the chips is clean.

“There needs to be specific treatment done to the affluents that are exiting these fabrication laboratories, you’ve got toxic gases that are exhausted, you’ve got chemical waste,” Hirschman said. “The ‘green’ was to kind of designate it as an initiative where it supports it as sustainable manufacturing, recycling, where there’s opportunities to recycle chemicals and materials that are used.”