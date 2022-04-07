ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New federal legislation has been passed, earmarking $42 billion in aid for restaurants.

Sponsors of the bill include Congressman Joe Morelle, who says the the Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act will help businesses keep jobs and provide immediate relief, especially for those who were not covered in the first round of American Rescue Plan funding.

“It is my hope that this additional support will provide Rochester’s dining establishments with the resources they need to keep their doors open,” Morelle said in a statement issued Thursday. “Restaurants are the cornerstone of our local economy, and I’m pleased to secure the essential support they deserve as we recover from the challenges of the pandemic.”

According to Morelle, the Hard Hit Industries Award Program will provide $13 billion in funding for small businesses that were not eligible for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund or Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

The legislation will be paid for by funds reclaimed from those who were accused of defrauding previous relief programs.