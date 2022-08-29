ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New state funding is coming for Black entrepreneurs in Rochester in celebration of Black-Owned Business Month.

Senator Jeremy Cooney says the funding will go to the Urban League of Rochester’s Business Development Division. Cooney says Black-owned businesses need more access to training, mentorship, and financial skills. He says the new funding will help accomplish that.

“We are at a point where we can change that conversation from one of challenges to one of progress and so I am here on behalf of New York State Senate to announce we will be investing $50,000 in the Entrepreneurship Assistance Center here at the Urban League,” Cooney said.

Urban League houses one of 24 “Entrepreneur Assistance Centers” in New York and has been supporting women and minority business-owners since last year.