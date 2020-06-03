New federal grant to help small businesses in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Grow Greece is a new federally funded program to help Greece businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.

To quality, businesses:

must prove they were impacted by COVID-19

have no more than 50 employees and no less than five

cannot have any outstanding taxes

“These businesses grow employ people in our community. We no longer have big companies like Kodak, Xerox and Bausch & Lomb — they’re still here, but not in the way they once were.”

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said the grants can help restart small businesses recovering from COVID-19.

“One of the reason unemployment was so low in the region for many years was because of the entrepreneurial spirit of those former employees of these big corporations and took their skills and started their own businesses. We don’t want to see that go away.”

There is no deadline for the application — which can be found here.