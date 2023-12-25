ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new law will require beneficial owners of LLCs (Limited Liability Corporations) to identify themselves to the state government.

The LLC Transparency Bill, which was signed Saturday by Governor Hochul, will create a database of beneficial owners of LLCs that can be accessed by government agencies and police.

Governor Hochul said the legislation, which has raised concerns about privacy, aims to uncover potential misconduct made by owners of LLCs.

“Wage theft, money laundering, tenant mistreatment, and other unlawful activity has been masked by the opaque ownership structure of an LLC,” said Hochul. “The new LLC Transparency Act will give law enforcement and State regulators the tools they need to hold bad actors accountable.”

The bill says that those who have set up LLCs and meet the requirements of this bill will need to identify the names of the beneficial owners.