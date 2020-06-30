1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Netflix moves $100 million to banks serving Black communities

Business

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix announced Tuesday it would be moving 2% of its cash pile, about $100 million, to financial institutions that “directly support Black communities.”

The streaming company said the grass-roots initiative is part of its “commitment to racial equity.”

“Banks that are Black-owned or led represent a mere one percent of America’s commercial banking assets,” Aaron Mitchell, Netflix talent acquisition director, and Shannon Alwyn, Netflix treasury Director, wrote in a corporate blog post Tuesday. “This is one factor contributing to 19 percent of Black families having either negative wealth or no assets at all.”

The company’s first step in the initiative will be to split $35 million two ways: $25 million for a new fund called the Black Economic Development Initiative and $10 million deposited with the Hope Credit Union, which serves five southern states.

HOPE said in a statement that the Netflix investment will be in the form of a Transformational Deposit, which will be used to import funds into “capital-starved communities” in an effort to “build wealth and foster economic mobility.”

“Over the next two years, HOPE estimates the Netflix deposit will support financing to more than 2,500 entrepreneurs, homebuyers and consumers of color,” the credit union said.

Netflix said that “systemic racism in America has sustained a large financial gap between Black and White families,” and that shifting some of its cash assets to institutions that serve Black communities could help close it. The company also said it hopes its investment encourages other large companies to do the same.

There are roughly 30 banks worldwide that Netflix uses to hold its cash, reports The New York Times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

