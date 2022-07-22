ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 25 NOTA-based businesses offering various deals and giveaways will be lined up on the first weekend of August.

The Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association (NOTABA) will be presenting NOTA Weekend from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7 to the public.

NOTABA serves as a business networking and civic involvement hub for artisans within their neighborhood, and NOTA Weekend is their community-based celebration made to support local businesses.

“This is about celebrating our community and getting people excited to hang out in our neighborhood,” NOTABA Board Member Courtney Klee said. “We want to showcase local vendors and get people walking around this vibrant, cultural neighborhood.”

During NOTA Weekend, over 25 NOTA-based businesses offer various deals and giveaways. Certain venues will also be part of a Shop Hop, where visitors can find postcards and collect stamps at different businesses to potentially win prizes.

There will be no set start or end times for NOTA Weekend due to each business having its own hours of operations. You can find shop hours on their own individual websites.

A list of participating shops and information on NOTA Weekend is available on their website.