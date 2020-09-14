Nearly 300 JCC employees not returning after COVID-19 forced furloughs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 300 employees of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester that were furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic will not be returning to their jobs according to a WARN notice issues by the New York State Department of Labor.

“Of the 343 employees that were furloughed on March 15, 296 employees will be permanently separated effective September 14,” the notice reads.

In reason for dislocation, the notices cites, “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”

The JCC released the following statement:

While we were hopeful that this furlough would be temporary in nature and therefore, not result in a mass layoff, the ongoing restrictions imposed by New York State, in particular those relative to the operation of a fitness center, have now made it impossible for us to avoid such action.