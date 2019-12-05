Murphy’s Law on Empire Blvd. closing

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Murphy’s Law Irish Pub on Empire Boulevard is closing.

In a post on the bar’s Facebook page:

“To our patrons, friends and staff:

Due to circumstances beyond our control we regret to inform you that we will not be extending our lease at Murphy’s Law Empire on Irondequoit Bay.

We thank all of our great customers and staff for your loyalty and patronage over the years.

Please visit us at our original location on East Avenue and our sister location on Canandaigua lake.

Gift cards and booked events will be honored at our other locations. For more information please call ………… or email us at info@murphyslawrochester.com.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Cheers

Murphy’s Law”