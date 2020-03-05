Murphy’s Law on East Avenue back open after temporary shutdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Murphy’s Law Irish Pub on East Avenue is back open for business after a notice of suspension was seen posted on its door from the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

A statement from Murphy’s Law management Thursday said:

“We had a condensing unit leak in our food cooler. Thankfully this happened before we were open. We were asked to close until the unit was properly working and food was removed from cooler. Food was removed before opening and unit has since been repaired. We are open for business.”

Good timing too — due to its location, at the corner of East and Alexander, Murphy’s Law has been a longtime go-to spot for people attending the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is happening next Saturday in Rochester.

(News 8 WROC Photo/Emalee Burkhard)

The East End nightlight destination, which is the original Murphy’s Law, opened in 2008.

Back in December, the Murphy’s Law on Empire Boulevard closed. A post at the time said that closing was due to ” circumstances beyond our control we regret to inform you that we will not be extending our lease at Murphy’s Law Empire on Irondequoit Bay.”

That December post went on to say “Please visit us at our original location on East Avenue and our sister location on Canandaigua lake.”