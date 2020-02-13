Mortalis Brewing, Rubino’s team up on ‘Rainbow Layer Cookie Stout’

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local businesses are collaborating on a project that pairs perfectly with Valentine’s Day.

Remember the beloved Italian cookie donut? It’s like that, but with beer instead.

Avon-based Mortalis Brewing Company and Rubino’s Italian Foods in Irondequoit are teaming up to produce a limited-edition special release of a Rainbow Layer Cookie Milk Stout.

The beer’s base is Mortalis’ standard milk stout, with steeped dark grains, but has been conditioned with a local favorite — Rubino’s rainbow layer cookies.

Details to follow as far as how much of this special release beer will be available for customers, but a Mortalis Facebook post says the beer is .7% ABV and will cost $20 for a four pack.

The beer will be available at Rubino’s on East Ridge Road starting at 12 p.m. Friday, and folks from Mortalis will be on hand during the lunch hour for tasting and sampling.