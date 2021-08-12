Morelle announces $150k in federal funding to help establish local women’s business center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle announced federal funding has been allocated through the Small Business Administration (SBA) to begin a Women’s Business Center in Rochester.

A grant of $150,000 has been made available through the SBA that will be awarded to one nonprofit organization in Rochester to establish a community-based Women’s Business Center that will provide aid and support to local women entrepreneurs.

“Too often, women-owned businesses go underserved and overlooked. As we recover from the pandemic and rebuild our economy, it’s critical that we do not leave them behind,” Morelle said in a statement. “I am proud to represent a community with incredible leaders and advocates for women in business. With this program, we can expand these businesses and build a more vibrant and inclusive business community.”

Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified areas.

The application acceptance period for this grant opportunity is open through Wednesday, September 1 until 11:59 p.m. and proposals can be submitted here. According to officials, no other methods of submission will be permitted.

More information can be found here.