More aid provided for small businesses in Rochester

The City of Rochester is expanding aid for small businesses through new grant programs.

The business emergency retention grant program provides $5,000 to $8,000 to struggling businesses. Officials said more than $1.5 million has been awarded to more than 600 businesses under the program.

“I am proud to help the small businesses that are fighting so hard to stay open during the pandemic,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “These businesses are the anchors of our neighborhoods and local economy, so we must do everything we can to get them ready for a full recovery. Supporting local business is a crucial first step in our efforts to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

Information and application for these programs can be found here.