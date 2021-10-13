Monroe County Legislature passes Food Delivery Fairness Act

FILE – This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago. Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest restaurant delivery companies. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Earlier in the day Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed the two companies were in talks. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature has passed the Food Delivery Fairness Act.

The Food Delivery Fairness Act stops third-party food delivery services like Grubhub and Door Dash from listing restaurants on their platforms without written permission, and restaurants can opt out of participating in any delivery or takeout services, if they offer their own in-house delivery services.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart proposed the bill.

“I got a phone call from a restaurant and they discovered Grubhub had their menu online and a phone number that didn’t go to their restaurant, it went to Grubhub,” Barnhart said. “They were paying commissions on every one of those orders and the menu wasn’t even accurate.”

The bill still has to be signed by the Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.