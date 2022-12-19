ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Merchant District of Monroe Avenue in Rochester has been a recent site of increased violent crime, with a handful of shootings taking place there in recent weeks.

Tom O’Callaghan has owned O’Callaghan’s Pub on Monroe Ave. for nearly 20 years and says violence there is the worst he has seen.

Last Monday around 6 p.m., a shooting victim ran into O’Callaghan’s for safety. The biggest needs, the owner says, remain with increased foot patrols in that stretch.

O’Callaghan says in recent weeks, he has had to call 911 every day in an effort to protect patrons and the community.

“It seems to be where it was only in one area of the city, now it’s trickling everywhere else due to probably the lack of foot patrols and police presence in the bar districts here,” said O’Callaghan.

Last week, a shooting broke out across the street from the business. Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two other men who began to argue with him. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. O’Callaghan says the victim ran into his business for refuge.

“It was 6:00 on a Monday, midday,” said O’Callaghan, “We see a lot of the chaos that happens, but it’s usually late night – not during the daytime. He came to us for safe harbor. It happened a couple doors down, and he was running down the street and he knew we were open, and he’d be protected in here.”

O’Callaghan says he and other business owners have expressed their concerns for an added police presence to the Rochester Police Department and to the mayor. Last week, city officials canvassed the neighborhood.

“They said they were working on something, but what that is is unknown still,” said O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan has increased security at his bar and has added noise deterrents in an effort to bring down the level of crime.

He also says he is starting to reevaluate running a business there.

“There’s other places where it would be much more enjoyable to run the business in a suburban location. This has had a good run. 18 years is a long time. But, I don’t know how much longer we can keep this up without help from the city or the state,” said O’Callaghan.



No arrests have been made in the shooting near O’Callaghan’s last week. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Meanwhile, business owners are expected to attend Tuesday’s city council meeting, where they will be able to voice their concerns on the increased violence.