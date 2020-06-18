Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Money-losing Mitsubishi says executives will take pay cuts

Business

by: YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Takao Kato

In this image from a video provided by Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Chief Executive Takao Kato speaks during its shareholders meeting Thursday, June 18, 2020. Mitsubishi Motors told shareholders Thursday that top executives are getting pay cuts to take responsibility for the Japanese automaker’s financial losses. (Mitsubishi Motors Corp. via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors told its shareholders Thursday that its top executives are taking pay cuts to share responsibility for the Japanese automaker’s financial losses.

“I hope we can gain your understanding,” Chief Executive Takao Kato said on how, given the harsh conditions, there will be no dividends.

Like other automakers, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic. It reported a 25.8 billion yen ($241 million) loss for the fiscal year ended in March.

The Tokyo-based maker of the Outlander sport utility vehicle and i-MiEV electric car has not given a projection for the current fiscal year because of uncertainties about the outbreak.

Kato, wearing a mask as did other participants, acknowledged the situation remained difficult.

The meeting, which lasted about a half hour, was streamed online. Stock owners were asked not to come to the meeting because of the outbreak. Only 30 seats were provided, placed apart for social distancing.

Kato said the executives’ pay cuts amount to a reduction by about 45% of their overall pay by lowering salaries and foregoing performance-linked bonus pay.

Mitsubishi is part of an alliance among bigger Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. and Renault of France. The alliance has been embattled by the scandal of Carlos Ghosn, a former top executive of the alliance arrested in 2018 on financial misconduct allegations.

While out on bail, Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon. He has said he is innocent. Although the trial is in limbo, the scandal has tarnished the companies’ brand image and raised questions about the future of the alliance.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss