ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large consignment sale for parents opened Friday in Pittsford.

Mommy City says there’s about 250 consignors taking part, selling thousands of items.

Some of what they’re selling include baby items, clothes, shoes, boots and furniture.

Ryan Turco, owner and operations manager, says the turnout has already been impressive.

“We announced the date for the sale back in February and it was amazing to see the community that we have, we have people from corning that planned the weekend trip up here just to check out the sale,” Turco said. “Today was the first day that we opened up, we had a line of 400 people that stretched down Pittsford Plaza this morning. I wish Kucko was here with his drone. That would have been an amazing shot to have.”

The Mommy City sale is located at the former Stein Mart store at the Pittsford Plaza.